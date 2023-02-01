Claire Chase to Showcase Music of Marcos Balter

Flutist and SFS Collaborative Partner Claire Chase (from her SFS event page)
Towards the end of this month, San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Collaborative Partner Claire Chase will present a program to showcase the music of Marcos Balter. The primary offering will be the performance of “Pan,” which Chase commissioned as part of a project to commemorate the composition of the flute solo “Density 21.5,” which Edgard Varèse composed in 1936. “Pan” is a 70-minute piece scored by Balter for flute, live electronics, and an ensemble of community performers. Thus, SFS musicians will partner with the Amateur Music Network, Openhouse, and other art, education, and community organizations. By way of an “overture,” Chase will begin her program with Balter’s “Alone.” This was scored for flute and wine glasses; and, like “Pan,” it was written for Chase. Like Yuja Wang, she will also join SFS in March for its first European residencies tour since the onset of the COVID pandemic.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24. As usual, a Web page has been created for purchasing tickets. Because the performance will take place in SoundBox, there will be no reserved seating. All tickets are priced at $40. The entrance to SoundBox is on the northeast corner of Franklin Street and Hayes Street. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000. One can also visit the Box Office by way of the main entrance to Davies Symphony Hall on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
