Voices of Music to Present “Transalpine” Program

Featured violinists (clockwise from upper-left) Cynthia Freivogel, Augusta McKay Lodge, and Elizabeth Blumenstock (from the Arts People event page for the concert being discussed)
This Sunday will see the performance of the second of the three concerts scheduled for the 2022–2023 season by Voices of Music. The full title of the program is Musica Transalpina: Chamber music from Italy and England. This title was inspired by the invention of the violin in Italy, which was attractive enough to cross the Alps and (metaphorically at least) conquer all of Europe (including the other side of the English Channel). As might be expected, the program will feature three violinists, Elizabeth Blumenstock, Cynthia Freivogel, and Augusta McKay Lodge. Selections have not yet been finalized; but the composers to be represented on this program will be (in alphabetical order) Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber, Arcangelo Corelli, Biagio Marini, Thomas Morley, Nicola Matteis, and Henry Purcell.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 19. As always, the venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission for individual concerts will be $58, and the reduced rate, which applies to seniors and members of SFEMS, EMA, or ARS, will be $53. Full-time students with valid identification will be admitted for $5. A single Arts People event page has been created with hyperlinks for tickets for the remaining two concerts in the season.
