A “Shining” Hour of Baritone Saxophone

Those of my generation probably remember the motto that comedian Rodney Dangerfield made famous: “I don’t get no respect!” In the course of listening to jazz, I sometimes find myself thinking that the baritone saxophone could also take up that motto. I was fortunate enough to play a few takes on the instrument back in the days of my high school jazz band, but they only took place in rehearsal sessions. (Most of my time was spent on alto.) Mind you, every now and then I encounter a combo in which the instrument takes the lead; and that was the case back in January when Adam Schroeder enjoyed that status on the album CT! Adam Schroeder and Mark Masters Celebrate Clark Terry.
Cover of the album being discussed (courtesy of Jazz Promo Services)
This coming Friday will see the release of a new album from ZOHO Music on which the baritone saxophone takes the lead. The instrument is played by Paul Kendall, and the title of the album is My Shining Hour. Those visiting its hyperlink will see that Amazon.com is currently processing pre-orders.
Kendall leads a quartet, whose other members are pianist George Grund, Roy Cumming on bass, and drummer Rudy Petschauer. The title of the album is literal, since the overall duration is about an hour. Over the course of fourteen tracks, only one composer appears twice. That is Antônio Carlos Jobim with his familiar “Desafinado” and the less familiar “Once I Loved,” first recorded on Jobim’s debut album, The Composer of Desafinado Plays.
The other contributing composers are, in order of appearance, Nacio Herb Brown, Cole Porter, Matt Dennis, Clifford Brown, Bronisław Kaper, Tadd Dameron, Charlie Parker, Victor Scherzinger, Randy Weston, and George Fragos. Those familiar with my tastes will probably guess that I was drawn to the Parker track. Kendall brought as much agility to “Confirmation” as I had previously encountered on any of my Parker recordings. (This track also included some inventive keyboard takes from Grund.)
Mind you, I can sympathize with any readers that feel that a little bit of baritone sax can go a long way. Nevertheless, I found that listening to the entire album made for an engaging journey. This involved just the right blend of encounters with the unfamiliar and new perspectives on the familiar. I am more than confident that this album will hold up to further visiting in both the near and distant futures.
