A Third June Concert Coming to Chez Hanny

This month Chez Hanny performances are taking place on every other Sunday. Thus, the June 2 show was followed by one on June 16. That means there is “room for one more” gig on June 30, and plans for that performance were announced this past Sunday afternoon.
Loren Stillman during a recording session for Sunnyside Records in 2023 (from the YouTube video of that recording session)
The performers will be the members of the Loren Stillman Trio. Leader Stillman is a saxophonist, as well as a composer. His current base is in Brooklyn. He had previously visited Chez Hanny as the member of a sextet led jointly by David Ambrosio on bass and drummer Russ Meissner. On this occasion Ambrosio will return with Stillman to provide bass for his rhythm section. The other rhythm player will be drummer Tim Bulkley, living in Northern California after spending over a decade in Brooklyn.
As usual, the show will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a preferred donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred and may be made by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com.
