Cadillac to Host Peninsula Project

The next Concerts at the Cadillac program will present a quartet that calls itself The Peninsula Project. The photograph on the poster for this performance suggests that the members of this quartet may be regarded as “old-timers” in the best possible way:
My own point of view is that this is a group that knows how to honor the traditions of “straight-ahead jazz” (again in the best possible way), possibly with a few dashes of wit for good measure! For those unfamiliar with this series, all performances are free, and everyone is welcome. The venue is the Cadillac Hotel, which has an official San Francisco Landmark. It is located in the Tenderloin at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street.
