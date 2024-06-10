The Bleeding Edge: 6/10/2024

This week only one event has been previously reported. That is the next two performances of The Depths, which will take place at Audium on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with tickets available from a single City Box Office event page. However, this will also be a busy weekend at Bird & Beckett Books and Records, which probably deserves special attention.
Friday, June 14, will be distinguished for offering two sets by two different performing groups. The first set will be taken by Eric & the In Crowd, who will present two hours of Cole Porter beginning at 6 p.m. They will be followed at 8:30 p.m. by The Lost Trio, whose members are saxophonist Philip Greenlief, Dan Seamans on bass, and drummer Tom Hassett. This is a group that is known for their adventurous originals. However, their “book” also includes more familiar tunes by the likes of Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk, Ornette Coleman, and Wayne Shorter. This will be the first in a pair of farewell concerts. The second will take place on the following evening, Saturday, June 15, beginning this time at 7:30 p.m. For this occasion they will have three special guests: Darren Johnston on trumpet and two multi-reed players, Beth Schenck and Sheldon Brown.
As regular readers probably know by now, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will probably be the usual $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Because these are weekend performances, they will probably be live-streamed for viewing on either the shop’s Facebook page or its YouTube channel.
If all that is not enough, there are three more events to consider:
Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: Since this is the second Thursday of the month, it will be time for the usual three-hour show consisting of four sets. As is usually the case, there will be four solo sets. All of the soloists will be familiar to those that have followed this site regularly: John Bischoff, Scott Arford, Anne Hege, and Julie Herndon.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be between $5 and $15; but, as usual, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, June 14, 6 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Reed player David Boyce will continue to host his regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. On this occasion he will host the somewhat unconventional quartet of trumpeter Darren Johnson, Larry Ochs on saxophone(s), cellist Ben Davis, and Lisa Mezzacappa on bass. Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Cover design for Drew McDowall’s A Thread, Silvered and Trembling album (from the Bandcamp Web page for the album)
Friday, June 14, 8 p.m., Gray Area Art and Technology: Drew McDowall, who grew up with punk gangs in Scotland in the Seventies, will give a solo performance of A Thread, Silvered and Trembling. This will reflect a shift from his past new-industrialized music into “a summoning of shrouded strings, shaken shudders, and disembodied voicings.” All tickets are priced at $25. Gray Area has created a Web page for online purchase of tickets. For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located at 2665 Mission Street, between 22nd Street and 23rd Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment