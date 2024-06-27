LIEDER ALIVE!’s 2024/25 Liederabend Series

Mosaic of this season’s LIEDER ALIVE! performers (from the LIEDER ALIVE! home page)
LIEDER ALIVE! now has a Web page that provides the dates for its thirteenth annual Liederabend Series, which will run from September of 2024 through May of 2025. As in the past, the recitals will take place on Sundays; but they will begin at 4 p.m., rather than 5 p.m. Furthermore, the first of these recitals has already been announced, since it is being produced in partnership with the San Francisco International Piano Festival.
What is most important is that, like the Festival, all of the Liederabend recitals will be taking place as part of the Old First Concerts (O1C) series at Old First Presbyterian Church (1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue). That means that hyperlinks for purchasing tickets will become available as they appear on O1C Web pages, which tend to get created about two months in advance. In that context, here is an account of what has been planned thus far:
September 1: This is the partnership with the San Francisco International Piano Festival, at which mezzo Kindra Scharich will perform Gabriel Fauré’s Opus 61 song cycle, La Bonne Chanson.
November 17: This will be a celebration of the tenth year of Kurt Erickson serving as Composer-in-Residence. Soprano Heidi Moss Erickson will sing his Each Moment Radiant cycle, accompanied at the piano by John Parr. She will also perform selected works by Fauré and Richard Strauss.
February 16: Parr will return as pianist. This time he will accompany soprano Charlotte Kelso and tenor Thomas Kinch. Program details have not yet been finalized; but the program will be organized around compositions by Karl Marx (the early twentieth-century German composer, not the author of Capital!), Strauss, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, and Giuseppe Verdi.
May 18: Peter Grünberg will be the pianist for the final program. He will be joined by cellist Oliver Herbert In a performance of Franz Schubert’s D. 934 fantasy in C major, originally composed for violin and piano. Soprano Esther Rayo will sing Schubert’s D. 741, “Sei mir gegrüsst,” also accompanied by Grünberg. The remainder of the program has not yet been finalized, but it will feature a plethora of Spanish composers!
