Center for New Music: June 2024

This month’s events at the Center for New Music will be getting off to a later start, but things will begin to pick up one week from today. As most readers probably know by now, the Center is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the dates will be hyperlinked to an Eventbrite event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Wednesday, June 19, 7:30 p.m.: The month will begin with two duo performances. The first of these will be a noise set for amplified snare drum and “bespoke noise boxes” played by Ken Ueno and Karen Yu. Kevin Corcoran and Jacob Felix Heule will then continue the “percussion theme” of the evening with a performance based on surface friction, found objects, and amplification. As usual, general admission will be $15, with the reduced $10 rate for students and C4NM members.
Saturday, June 22, noon: This will be the latest monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S, which is returning to Saturdays. This offers the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. As usual, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music programming is scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m. Gourmet vegan pancakes and compote will be served without any charge other than admission. The contributing performers and composers will be Mason Jones, Kanoko Nishi, War Hippy (visiting from Los Angeles), Daniel Blomquist, and Wilderman.
Poster for the Ninth Planet performance (from the C4NM event page)
Sunday, June 23, 7 p.m.: Ninth Planet musicians Jessie Nucho (flutes), Brendan Lai-Tong (trombone), Giacomo Fiore (electric guitar), and Eugene Theriault (bass) will contribute to a new interpretation of Pauline Oliveros’ “Four Meditations for Orchestra.” The performance will also incorporate “Sway,” an interactive music system developed by Carl Testa. This creates a live processing environment which responds in real time to the musicians’ output.
Saturday, June 29, 5 p.m.: Fiore will return to host a party for the release of his latest album, Lost Horse Wash Drone. The score combines guitars and electronics, and it is based on just intonation tuning. Field recordings captured in Joshua Tree National Park will provide a background for the instrumental foreground. Fiore will introduce the album by sharing some stories about both conceiving and recording the content.
No comments:
Post a Comment