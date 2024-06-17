The Bleeding Edge: 6/17/2024

This will be a very busy week. There will be a couple of departures from the “usual suspects.” However, two of those “usual suspects” have already been taken into account, as is the annual Kronos Festival at the SFJAZZ Center. Here is the summary of previously reported events (with the obligatory hyperlinks):
- Three of those events will take place at the Center for New Music: two duo sets on Tuesday, the usual pancakes on Saturday, and Ninth Plan on Sunday.
- Outsound Presents will wrap up the month with its second LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series program on Wednesday.
- The Kronos Festival will begin on Thursday and run through Saturday.
That leaves a generous number of previously unreported events, which will include a couple of new venues. Specifics are as follows in the usual format:
Monday, June 17, 8 p.m., Dead End Vintage: It turns out that this popular used clothing store in the Mission hosts performances on Monday evenings. I have no idea whether these take place every week, but tonight’s program, will be a “Mini Fest” to prepare listeners for the Brutal Sound Effects Festival, which will be taking place at The Lab at the end of this month. The title of tonight’s program is Pocket Universe; and there will be five sets by Vaux Flores, KROB, Cruel Work, Decision/Fatigue, and Nurse Betty, respectively. The entire program is expected to conclude by 9:50 p.m. Admission will be $5. The store is located at 3370 19th Street, between Mission Street and Capp Street.
Tuesday, June 18, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: More familiar to readers is the monthly Jazz at the Make-Out Room series. As usual, this will be a three-set evening, beginning with a solo set by drummer Isaac Schwartz. The performers in the remaining sets will probably be familiar to regular readers. The second set will begin at 7:45 p.m. with a performance by God/Emperor/Doom, a trio led by saxophonist David Boyce performing with Karl Evangelista on guitar and drummer Jordan Glenn. The duo of clarinetist Ben Goldberg and drummer Jon Arkin (also playing electronic gear) will take the final set, beginning at 8:30 p.m. As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Thursday, June 20, Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m., Audium: Red Clay Sound House is a collective, whose members are Maria Judice, Crystal Sanders-Alvarado, and Miles Lassi. They are taking part in a two-year fellowship at Audium, working on a multi-medium, multi-site project entitled Sound of Black San Francisco. These will be the first three in a six-show work-in-progress series entitled “Magnolia Mojo [side.a].”
Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. City Box Office has created a Web page for purchasing tickets for all six of the performances. General admission (including the option for wheelchair accessibility) will be $33 with a $22/75 rate for students. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets will also be available.
Friday, June 21, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s installment of Other Dimensions in Sound, curated by reed player David Boyce, will feature two sets of solo performances by Boyce involving both saxophones and electronics. Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, June 21, 8 p.m., Clarion Performing Arts Center: Pianist Erika Oba will lead her trio, whose other members are Chris Bastian on bass and drummer Jeremy Steinkoler. They will be joined by vocalist Roopa Mahadevan to celebrate the release of their new album, Ghosts on the Water. The themes of the album are ecology, ritual, and heritage, and it interleaves original compositions with arrangements of Japanese and Okinawan folk songs. The venue is located in Chinatown at 2 Waverly Place, on the northwest corner of Sacramento Street, just to the west of Grant Avenue. Admission will be $10.
