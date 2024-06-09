Sunset Music and Arts: July, 2024

Violinist Nato (from his Sunset Music and Arts event page)
As of this writing, it appears that Sunset Music and Arts will be presenting only one recital during the month of July. This will be a solo performance by the Canadian-born violinist Nato, whose last appearance in San Francisco seems to have been in November of last year. That was when he gave an Old First Concerts recital presenting solo violin works by four twentieth-century composers. The program he has prepared for Sunset seems to have duplicated his Old First offering:
- Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 115 solo violin sonata in D major
- Béla Bartók’s solo violin sonata in G minor
- The second of Eugène Ysaÿe’s Opus 27 solo violin sonatas, composed in the key of A minor
- Grażyna Bacewicz’ second solo violin sonata
This performance will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. For those not familiar with this concert series, it takes place at the Incarnation Episcopal Church, which is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue. General admission is $25 with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite.
