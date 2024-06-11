Another Video of ParkeHarrison Choreography

Since Post:ballet is based in Berkeley, my opportunities to appreciate their efforts tend to be very limited. According to my records, the last appearance on this side of the Bay took place this past October, when the company gave a live performance of “say i am you” in conjunction with the screening of the film version at the San Francisco Dance Film Festival. Moscelyne ParkeHarrison created the dance for outdoor performance in Salesforce Park, where it was documented on film.
This past Friday Post:ballet released a new film of ParkeHarrison’s work. “Magma” was again choreographed by her; and she directed the film in partnership with Robin Dekkers, Founder and Artistic Director of the company. Cinematography and editing were by Ben Tarquin. Music was provided by The Living Earth Show, the duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and percussionist Andy Meyerson.
Crystaldawn Bell in a frame from “Magma” (from the YouTube Web page for the film)
As shown above, Crystaldawn Bell is the lead dancer in ParkeHarrison’s choreography. The other contributing dancers are Babatunji, Isaac Bates-Vinueza, Charmaine Butcher, Colin Frederick, Caitlin Hicks, Emily Hansel, and Madison Lindgren. There is an overall flow to the choreography that reflects the interplay between soloist and ensemble. Lighting designed by Dante Ison establishes the individual episodes, as well as defining contrasting backgrounds of place. The film was shot at the Midway in San Francisco.
The overall duration runs for less than six minutes. This may be brief, but it encompasses an impressive breadth of dispositions, realized through the diversity of approaches ParkeHarrison takes to both solo and ensemble dancing. The time may be short, but it is well spent. Indeed, this is a film in which multiple viewings are likely to reveal new aspects of the dance on each occasion.
