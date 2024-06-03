Kupiński’s Three-Guitar Arrangement of Rodrigo

Dariusz Kupiński, Ewa Jabłczyńska, and Marcin Dylla in the video being discussed (screenshot from the OmniFoundation YouTube video)
As was announced about a week ago, the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts released its latest OMNI on-Location video, a three-guitar arrangement of the “Concierto de Aranjuez” by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo, late yesterday morning. The arrangement was prepared by Dariusz Kupiński, one of the two members of the Kupiński Guitar Duo. For the performance he was joined by his duo partner Ewa Jabłczyńska, and the trio was completed by Marcin Dylla.
Those familiar with Rodrigo’s composition know that his ear for instrumental coloration was as keen as his capacity for not only inventive composition but his comprehensive grasp of guitar technique. Nevertheless, taken on its own terms the concerto is richly polyphonic, and Kupiński knew how to endow that polyphony with the wide spectrum of guitar sonorities as an alternative to orchestral instrumentation. This concerto is so popular that most visitors to this new Web site may well have been able to summon up memories of the original version in their sleep. Nevertheless, Kupiński’s approach to the underlying polyphony turned out to be just as engaging as Rodrigo’s choices for instrumentation. Thus, the attentive listener would come away from this new video with a reminder of just how rich a palette a guitar has when it comes to that spectrum of sonorities.
