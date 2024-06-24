The Bleeding Edge: 6/24/2024

Last week’s “busy week” will be followed by a decidedly quiet one. There is a perfect balance of two previously reported events with two new ones. The former category is accounted for as follows (with the obligatory hyperlinks):
- Audium will present three more performances by the Red Clay Sound Haus collective on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
- The Lab will host the next Brutal Sound Effects Festival.
The two unreported events both involve “usual suspects” as follows:
Thursday, June 27, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: Sult is a trio consisting of two Norwegians, Guro Skumsnes Moe on bass and Håvard Skaset on acoustic guitar, and one American, percussionist Jacob Felix Heule. Their approach to acoustic improvisation seems to be inspired by natural phenomena, such as storms, landslides, tectonic frictions, and lightning splitting tree forests. Those curious about the results may wish to check out their Always I Gnaw album, which has a Bandcamp Web page.
For those that do not yet know, Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $15 is the suggested donation; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists.
The album cover for Weird Excursions, showing the four members of the Tri-Cornered Ten Show (from its Bandcamp Web page)
Friday, June 28, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week Other Dimensions in Sound, curated by reed player David Boyce, will present a performance by the Tri-Cornered Tent Show. No background information has been provided; but the group’s latest album, Weird Excursions, was released at the end of this past February and now has its own Bandcamp Web page. Personnel listed on that album is as follows: Philip Everett (synthesizer(s), percussion, Electric Lapharp, and Xlarinet), Ray Schaeffer (electric bass, in several sizes, as well as audio engineering), Anthony Flores (percussion), and Valentina O (vocals sometimes with special effects). Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
