Only One Outsound Event in SF Next Month

The logo for Outsound Presents (from its home page)
Readers may recall that last year Outsound Presents decided to shift the annual Outsound New Music Summit from the Community Music Center in the Mission to the Finnish Hall in Berkeley. As a result, there will be only one performance in San Francisco next month. This will be an LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series event entitled All the Names. I have not been able to harvest much information about the program itself. As far as I can tell, it will showcase five performers, all of whose “names” will be familiar to those that have regularly followed Outsound activities:
- Joshua Allen
- Clarke Robinson
- David Casini
- Tim Duff
- Janel Wagner
As many (most) readers know by now, the Luggage Store Gallery is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission will be on the usual sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
No comments:
Post a Comment