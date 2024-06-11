Omni to Continue Wednesday Video Releases

Guitarist Irina Kulikova, whose video performances will be presented weekly by the Omni Foundation (photograph provided by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
Readers may recall that, this past Wednesday, OMNI on-location Concerts released a video of Irina Kulikova playing her arrangement of the opening Prelude movement from Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1007, the first of his solo cello suites in the key of G major. This past Monday I learned that this would be the first in a series of six weekly releases of Kulikova videos. That means that the next release will take place tomorrow.
Once again, the video was produced in association with The Romero Sessions, which has accumulated its own video library. As might be guessed, the guitar was made by Pepe Romero (Guitar No. 278); and the performance was filmed at The Romero Shop in Los Angeles. For this new release Kulikova will play “Recuerdos,” composed by Eduardo Díaz.
As usual, YouTube has already created the Web page for this new video, and it will be available for viewing any time after 10 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, June 12.
No comments:
Post a Comment