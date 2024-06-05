SFCMP: the Next Round of Emerging Composers

Yesterday afternoon, the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) announced the completion of second round in its partnership with the ARTZenter Institute. These two organizations have collaborated in a project to showcase works by emerging composers. The beneficiaries of the first round were Julie Zhu, Patrick Holcomb, and Bobby Ge, whose works were performed by SFCMP this past September.
Ben Rieke, Cole Reyes, and Craig Peaslee, the three composers whose new works will be performed next week (from the SFCMP event page)
They were followed by Craig Peaslee, Cole Reyes, and Ben Rieke, whose works, “Her Dress Waves,” “Snap,” and “Not Another Word,” respectively, will be performed one week from today. As was the case with the first round, SFCMP Music Director Eric Dudley will conduct the SFCMP musicians in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. There will be no charge for admission.
