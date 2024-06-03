The Bleeding Edge: 6/3/2024

This week will offer another moderately well-balanced set of alternatives divided between new announcements and previously reported events. The latter category has the “edge” with three venues:
- Two of this month’s Outsound Presents concerts will take place on Wednesday (LSG) and Sunday (SIMM), respectively.
- Audium will present two more performances of The Depths on Friday and Saturday.
- The Lab will present a two-set performance by Stefan Maier and Michael Asaru Flora, respectively, on Friday.
The remaining two events will take place at venues familiar to regular readers:
Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Keys Jazz Bistro: Percussionist Dillon Vado will lead a quartet called Swerve Control. The other members are Darren Johnson on trumpet, guitarist Kai Lyons, and Rob Ewing on bass. Their approaches to improvisation have been inspired by the recordings that Miles Davis made during the Sixties, as well as the individual members’ experiences with Brazilian, Cuban, and Balkan rhythms. As usual, Keys has created a Web page for purchasing tickets in advance, which is highly recommended.
Friday, June 7, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: For this week’s installment of Other Dimensions in Sound, reed player David Boyce will host Rainbow Eclipse. This is a duo for which Boyce plays both saxophones and electronic gear. His partner is Nader Hasan, who has mastered real-time performance on a modular synthesizer. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is still no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
