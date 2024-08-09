A “Something Completely Different” Omni Video

The QuarteTomás guitarists: Pepe Payá, Marco Smaili, Francisco Albert Ricote, and Miguel García Ferrer (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
This Sunday will see the release of the latest OMNI on-Location video curated by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. The performance will be by QuarteTomás, so named because the founding members were all students of guitar master José Tomás, making their debut in Madrid on June 7, 2019. Three of them are still performing: Francisco Albert Ricote, Marco Smaili, and Pepe Payá. They were joined by Miguel García Ferrer last year.
The quartet has made it a point to build a repertoire that interleaves popular selections with classical compositions. Thus, while they explore composers across the centuries, including Luigi Boccherini, Fernando Sor, and Jorge Cardoso, they have given just as much attention to Freddy Mercury. As a result, for their “video debut” with Omni, Ricote has prepared an arrangement of the Queen hit song “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
As usual, this video has been added to the Omni Foundation YouTube Channel. The Web page has been created, and it will become available for viewing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 11. The video was filmed by David Rodriguez Salas at the Gran Teatro de Elche in Elche, Spain on January 26, 2024. The performance was directed by Alvaro Lopez Soriano, and the audio was recorded by Javier Salvador.
No comments:
Post a Comment