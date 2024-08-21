SFCM Highlights: September, 2024

Yesterday marked the first electronic mail announcement I received from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) for the coming season. This included a month-by-month account of highlighted events for the fall semester. As in the past, I shall similarly deal with these with separate articles for each month. September will be marked by two such events, which are highly contrasting. As was the case last season, each event will have its own Performance Calendar Web page attached to the date of the performance. Each Web page will include a hyperlink for making free-of-charge reservations and a hyperlink for live-stream viewing. Further specifics are as follows:
A side-by-side RJAM performance (from the SFCM event page)
Thursday, September 26, 7:30 p.m., Barbro Osher Recital Hall: This performance will feature students from the Roots, Jazz and American Music (RJAM) program playing side-by-side with members of the RJAM faculty. It will be presented in partnership with SFJAZZ. As a result, the performers include four members of the SFJAZZ Collective: Warren Wolf (vibraphone), David Sanchez (tenor saxophone), Edward Simon (piano), and Matt Brewer (guitar). Other contributing professionals will include trumpeter Marcus Printup (a new member of the SFCM faculty), Matt Wilson on drums, and pianist Helen Sung, with others to be later announced. For those that do not already know, the venue is located on the eleventh (top) floor of the SFCM Bowes Center at 200 Van Ness Avenue, two blocks north of the public transportation stops at Market Street.
Saturday, September 28, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: Edwin Outwater will lead the SFCM Orchestra in its first performance of the new academic year. In a bit of a nod to the Thursday offering, the program will include a performance of John Coltrane’s “Alabama” in an orchestral arrangement by Carlos Simon. This will open the second half of the program, which will be followed by Igor Stravinsky’s 1947 version of his score for the ballet “Petrushka.” The first half of the program will be devoted entirely to Richard Strauss. It will begin with his “Don Juan” tone poem. This will be followed by the orchestra version of the four songs collected as Opus 27: “Ruhe, meine Seele!,” “Cäcilie,” “Heimliche Aufforderung,” and “Morgen!” The vocalist will be soprano Alissa Gortesky.” The entrance to the Concert Hall is on the ground floor of the 50 Oak Street building, which is an even shorter walk from the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Market Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment