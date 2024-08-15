SFCO Announces 2024–25 MainStage Season

Since August tends to be the month in which concert-goers finalize their subscription plans, it seems timely to offer a preview article for the 2024–25 season of the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO). Those familiar with this ensemble probably know that there is no charge for admission; and all that is required is an RSVP, which is conveniently achieved on a concert-by-concert basis through hyperlinks on the Web page for MainStage Concerts. However, as of this writing, the only hyperlinks that have been enabled are those for the first two of the four programs of the season. Specifics for all of those programs in San Francisco, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., are as follows:
Jory Fankuchen leading SFCO in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (courtesy of SFCO)
Friday, October 18, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, New Beginnings: As might be expected, the title of this program accounts for a world premiere performance. This will be “Fractured Water,” composed by Shawn Okpebholo. It also applies to the symphony selection, which will be Ludwig van Beethoven’s first, his Opus 21 in C major. “Beethoven’s first” will be complemented, at the beginning of the program, with a “last work” by George Frideric Handel, the HWV 330, which is the last in his Opus 6 collection published with the title Twelve Grand Concertos.
Monday, December 30, Taube Atrium Theater, Celebration and Hope: I must confess that I am not quite sure how to “decode” the title of this program. However, the opening selection will be the “Concerto for String Orchestra” by Grażyna Bacewicz. This was awarded the Polish State Prize in 1950, which certainly would have been cause for celebration! Bacewicz’ concerto will be followed by two concertante selections by Camille Saint-Saëns: the Opus 28 “Introduction et rondo capriccioso” in the key of A minor, followed by the Opus 83 “Havanaise” in E major. Taken together, these will account for the debut performance by violinist Hiro Yoshimura as soloist. The second half of the program will be devoted to the “symphony selection,” Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken I/103 (“Drumroll”) symphony in E-flat major.
Friday, March 7, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, String Serenades: This program will take a broader view of string instruments than is usually encountered in a concert setting. “A Game of Cat and Mike” was composed by Evan Price for two mandolins and orchestra on a co-commission with the San Jose Chamber Orchestra, Savannah Music Festival, and Lakeland Symphony Orchestra. The mandolinists will be Caterina Lichtenberg and Mike Marshall, both masters of the instrument. By way of “preparation,” the program will begin with Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum.” The second half of the program will provide the most explicit acknowledgment of the overall title. The title of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 48 is (in English) “Serenade for Strings!”
Friday, April 25, Taube Atrium Theater, Rising Stars: This title refers to two specific “stars.” The first will be composer Nathaniel Heyder. The music he composed on an SFCO commission (not yet given a title) will be given its world premiere performance. The other “star” will be violist Pearl de la Motte, winner of the Klein Competition held this past June in San Francisco. During the second half of the program she will be soloist in a performance of Béla Bartók’s viola concerto. The program will begin with Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 26 concert overture, “The Hebrides.”
For those that do not already know, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street, and the Taube Atrium Theater is located on the fourth (top) floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue.
