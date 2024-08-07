Omni Launches a Series of Tampalini Videos

The church in Orzivecchi where the videos of Tampalini were recorded (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
The Midweek Melodies series of videos released by OMNI on-Location, curated by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, has returned. The guitarist for this series is Giulio Tampalini, whose performances were recorded at L’Oratorio e la Chiesa dei Disciplini, which is located in the town of Orzivecchi in the Italian province of Brescia. Today’s selection was “Fandango,” the first piece in Joaquín Rodrigo’s Tres Piezas Españolas (three Spanish pieces), which he dedicated to Andrés Segovia. This composition demands some prodigiously agile fingerwork, which could not have been better captured by the camera work of Daniel Lama.
Fortunately, Omni has been kind enough to announce the dates and selections for the remaining seven videos to be released:
- August 14: The concluding Allegro movement from Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 998 (“Prelude, Fugue and Allegro in E-flat major)
- August 21: The Prelude movement that begins Frank Martin’s Quatre pièces brèves
- August 28: A transcription for guitar of Isaac Albéniz’ Opus 202, “Mallorca”
- September 4: Another Rodrigo composition for guitar: “En los trigales”
- September 25: A transcription of “Lascia ch’io pianga” (let me weep), one of George Frideric Handel’s best known opera arias composed for his HWV 7 Rinaldo
- October 2: “Passacaglia,” the second piece in Joaquín Rodrigo’s Tres Piezas Españolas
- October 9: The third of the four waltzes collected by Agustín Barrios for his Opus 8
Each of these will be added to the Omni Foundation YouTube channel on its associated date. Presumably, they will be released at the usual time of 10 a.m.
