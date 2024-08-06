Chanticleer Announces 47th Bay Area Season

The “dramatic group shot” of Chanticleer (photograph by Stephen K. Mack)
This morning I received my first announcement of Chanticleer’s 47th season of four programs. In reviewing the Web site, I came away with the impression that this information had been available to subscribers for some time. That being the case, subscriptions are still available; but single tickets are also now on sale. Subscriptions are available for all four programs, and there are also reduced subscriptions for either three or two of the programs. Chanticleer has created a single Web page for ordering all levels of subscriptions, with reduced prices for students and seniors. Similarly, City Box Office has created a single Web page with hyperlinks for all single-performance tickets. Program details have not yet been finalized, but currently available information for performances in San Francisco is as follows:
Saturday, September 14, 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall (50 Oak Street): Without a Song is a program that will explore music’s power throughout the ages. The earliest works will be from the medieval period, along with Renaissance motets by Francesco Landini and Orlando di Lasso. From the “immediate present” there will be a new work by the GRAMMY-nominated composer Ayanna Woods. The program will also include a new version of Vincent Youmans’ jazz standard “Without a Song” (with lyrics later added by Billy Rose and Edward Eliscu) in an arrangement by Stacey Gibbs.
Sunday, December 22, 8 p.m., St. Ignatius Church (650 Parker Avenue): A Chanticleer Christmas will follow the usual tour of the Bay Area (reaching as far south as Carmel), with one performance in San Francisco. As usual, the program will honor founder Louis Botto’s original vision of joy and transcendence through beautifully sung music of all centuries, beginning with a candlelit chant procession. Also as usual, the conclusion will be one of an upbeat gospel celebration.
Saturday, March 22, 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall (50 Oak Street): Choodandi will be a program of a not-so-distant India experienced through the ears of a second generation immigrant. That immigrant will be curator Vineel Garisa Mahal, one of the Chanticleer tenors. The program will feature music ranging from Thyagaraja to Sid Sriram.
Saturday, June 7, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry (1021 Sanchez Street): Chanticleer the Fox is inspired by the children’s book of the same title illustrated by Barbara Cooney. The narrative involves how the rooster Chanticleer outwits a cunning Fox to save the animals of the barnyard. Its origins can be traced back to “The Nun’s Priest’s Tale” in Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. The “soundtrack” for this narrative will consist of Renaissance madrigals and motets. As can be seen from the performance times, this will be a concert for families with children of all ages.
By way of a preview, Chanticleer will offer a streamed performance of Music from a Silent World. This is a live recording of a performance given in London during their European tour. It will be available for viewing between August 10 and September 15 at a price of $18. A Web page has been created for purchasing the event. Program details are not yet available.
