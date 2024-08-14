This Week at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club

According to my records, I have not tried to write a preview article for a series of performances at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club since the beginning of this past April. Nevertheless, when I do receive electronic mail announcements, I feel it is important to account for them! For those that do not already know, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. The Fat Cat provides dim sum food, which includes hot dumplings and Hong Kong waffles. Drinks are available from a full bar. Both food and drink may be purchased separately from the admission fee. Here is the information for the events taking place for the remainder of this week, with separate hyperlinks to the Web pages from which tickets for admission may be purchased.
Wednesday, August 14, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.: The leader of the Tomoko Funkai Hard Bop Collective is the bass player in the rhythm section. She is joined by drummer Austin Harris and Jordan Samuels on guitar. The front line is taken by saxophonist Daniel Casares.
Thursday, August 15, 4:00 p.m.: This will be a free outdoor concert, which will take place in Fulton Plaza. The music will be provided by a pair of “Dueling Swing Bands.” The “competition” will begin with trumpeter Rob Dehlinger leading his Alpha Rhythm Kings combo. That “challenge” will then be met by SwingSix, which is led by guitarist Nick Rossi. If I am to understand the advance material, there will be a back-and-forth succession of performances, which will run until 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 15, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.: The next program at Mr. Tipple’s will be led by guitarist Paul Mehling. He leads a quartet entitled HCSF, which is a tribute to the Quintette du Hot Club de France, which was created by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli during the Thirties. Mehling’s quartet also has a violinist, Evan Price. Rhythm will be provided by guitarist Nelsen Hutchison and Dexter Williams on bass.
Friday, August 16, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: The leader of the Rico Jones Quartet is its saxophonist; rhythm is provided by pianist Matt Clark, Sylvia Cuenca on drums, and bassist Essiet okon Essiet.
Friday, August 16, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Much less conventional will be D.on Darox and The Melody Joy Bakers. Darox provides not only the vocals but instrumental performances on guitar, accordion, and piano. Of particular interest is Noah Thomas, who alternates between trumpet and theremin. Jordan Bush adds a banjo to the mix. The other members of the group are trombonist John Egizi and Eric Klerks on upright bass. They describe their repertoire as combining Americana, roots, blues, and swampy jazz.
Saturday, August 17, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Sebastian Parker will lead a trio, whose other members are Lise Ramalay on bass and drummer Rick Rivera, in a program influenced by the music of Thelonious Monk and Duke Ellington.
Saxophonist Patrick Wolff (from his Mr. Tipple’s event page)
Saturday, August 17, 9 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.: Saxophonist Patrick Wolff will lead a quintet, whose other members are Jeffrey Burr on guitar, pianist Keith Saunders, Eric Markowitz on bass, and drummer Smith Dobson.
