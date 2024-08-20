The Bleeding Edge: 8/20/2024

This week the SFJAZZ Center jumped the queue yesterday with its announcement of its Thelonious Monk Festival, even though that event will not begin until October 10. Since I was fortunate enough to see Monk perform at the Village Vanguard on several occasions during my graduate student days, I can confess to announcing this event with more than a little sympathy! In any event the first “Bleeding Edge” event of the week will not take place until this evening, so I do not think that anything has been lost due to my priorities. The fact is that there are only three events to report for this week, all of which are being announced for the first time. Here are the specifics:
Tuesday, August 20 (today), Make-Out Room, 7 p.m.: This will be the usual monthly Make-Out Room concert of cutting-edge jazz, free improvisation, and creative music. The opening set will be the trio of saxophonist, clarinetist, and composer Nathan Nakadegawa-Lee, cellist Nick Reeves, and saxophonist Ari Brown. The second set will begin at 7:45 p.m. with another trio performance, this time by guitarist Chris Cooper, Matt Chandler on bass, and drummer Jacob Felix Heule. The final set, beginning at 8:30 p.m., with be (you guessed it) yet another trio: percussionists Mark Clifford and Kjell Nordeson with Karl Evangelista on guitar. As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, August 23, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: Reed player David Boyce will continue to host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. On this occasion he will play reeds and electronics for his half of a duo called Red Fast Luck. His partner in this performance will be percussionist PC Munoz, who has expanded his instrumental repertoire to include broom stick and flying hook rug. Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Ambrose Akinmusire on the poster for his contribution to the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival (from his BayImproviser Web page)
Saturday, August 24, Yerba Buena Gardens, 1 p.m.: Jazz trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire will be one of the contributors to this year’s Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, all of whose events take place in the outdoor garden area with no fee for admission. He will present music from his Honey From A Winter’s Stone album, which is a synthesis of hip-hop, chamber jazz, and new music. He will perform with Sam Harris on piano and keyboards and drummer Justin Brown.
