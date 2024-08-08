Church of the Advent: Music for Assumption

Titian’s Assumption of the Virgin on the high altar of the Frari church in Venice (photograph by Luca Aless, from Wikimedia Commons, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)
Some readers may recall that this site used to preview services at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King for the music that was prepared and led by Director of Music Paul Ellison with his resident choir Schola Adventus. Sadly, I have had little to report this year since this past February, when the High Mass service was celebrated with a performance of Hans Leo Hassler’s four-voice Missa Tertia. However, the annual celebration of the Feast of the Assumption will take place one week from today. The service will consist of a Procession and High Mass with a fair amount of music provided by Schola Adventus.
As was the case two years ago, the Ordinary of the Mass will involve the singing of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina’s six-voice setting Missa Assumpta est Maria. However, there will also be selections from a diversity of composers from different periods in music history: Michel Corette, Franz Liszt, Robert Parsons, John Tavener, and Healey Willan. Father Paul Allick will be both Celebrant and Preacher, and the service will be followed by a festive reception.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the gravel lot behind the church on Hickory Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment