SFP to Offer Special “Anniversary” Series

San Francisco Performances (SFP) will celebrate its 45th anniversary by adding an extra subscription series for the occasion. The title of the series will be 45th Season Favorites, and it will mark the return of performers that have been frequent visitors in the past. There will be four programs in this series, all of which will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Herbst Theatre (on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue). Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, November 7 (note the change of date from the brochure): The Jerusalem Quartet made its SFP debut in May of 2022 as part of that season’s Shenson Chamber Series. The members of that quartet are still violinists Alexander Pavlovsky and Sergei Bresler, violist Ori Kam, and cellist Kyril Zlotnikov. The program will begin with Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken III/44 in B-flat major, the first of the six Opus 50 compositions, known as the “Prussian” quartets. This will be followed by Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 133 (twelfth) quartet in D-flat major. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 106 quartet in G major.
Pianist Marc-André Hamelin (from his current SFP event page)
Saturday, February 8: Pianist Marc-André Hamelin made his SFP debut in December of 2003. His most recent appearance was in July of 2021, and it was his fourteenth. The program he has prepared for his fifteenth visit is one of impressive diversity. It will also begin with Haydn, the Hoboken XVI/37 sonata in D major, the third of the five Opus 30 compositions. He will then swing over to three pieces from the very recent past: Frank Zappa’s “Ruth is Sleeping,” the passacaglia by Stefan Wolpe, and John Oswald’s “TIP.” The second half of the program will then shift to two major Russian composers of the twentieth century, Nikolai Medtner and Sergei Rachmaninoff, each of whom will be represented by two compositions.
Saturday, February 15: Cellist Stephen Isserlis is no stranger to San Francisco. He has made appearances in an impressive number of different concert series, the most recent being with Chamber Music San Francisco this past April. He had been scheduled to return to SFP In January of 2022, but that performance had to be cancelled due to travel and visa issues related to the pandemic. As usual, he will return with pianist Connie Shih as his accompanist. He will begin with the second of the two Opus 5 sonatas by Ludwig van Beethoven, both of which have only two movements. (The second is in the key of G minor.) This will be followed by a “second second” sonata, this one by Bohuslav Martinů. The program will conclude with the sonata by Edvard Grieg, which will be preceded by three pieces for cello and piano composed by Nadia Boulanger.
Friday, March 14: The Pavel Haas Quartet gave their fifth SFP recital in March of 2022. At that time the members were violinists Veronika Jarůšková and Marek Zwiebel, Luosha Fang on viola, and cellist Peter Jarůšek. Since that time, Šimon Truszka has replaced Fang as violist. They have prepared a program of two nineteenth-century quartets. The first half will be devoted to Dvořák’s Opus 61 quartet in C major, and the second half will present Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Opus 30 (third) quartet in E-flat major.
Subscriptions are now on sale for $240 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $210 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $180 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony in Herbst Theatre. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. When single tickets go on sale, they may be purchased by visiting the specific event pages. The above dates provide hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.
