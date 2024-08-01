Plans for the SFP 2024–25 Guitar Series

Most readers probably know by now that San Francisco Performances shares its Guitar Series with the Dynamite Guitars concert season presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. More specifically, five of the SFP recitals are included in Dynamite Guitars. However, when the Omni dates were announced at the end of this past June, there was relatively little information about program specifics. As of this writing, program specifics have been provided for only three of the five programs in the SFP series.
As was already announced, all of the programs will be Saturday evening recitals beginning at 7:30 p.m. One will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street); and the venue for the other four will be Herbst Theatre (on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue). Here is the information currently available for the programs:
November 2, Herbst Theatre: Sérgio and Odair Assad will return to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their duo performances.
Guitarist Miloš (photograph by Christoph Köstlin, courtesy of SFP)
January 25, Herbst Theatre: The program for the solo recital by Miloš Karadaglić (who performs under only his first name) has now been announced. The title of his program will be The Arts and the Hours. There is a bit of uncertainty recording the specific selections, but most of them will be taken from the Baroque period. The one notable exception will be Agustín Barrios’s suite La Catedral, which was composed as an homage to Johann Sebastian Bach.
February 22, Herbst Theatre: Sharon Isbin will give a duo recital with sarod master Amjad Ali Khan, which will probably feature works that Khan composed for their latest album, Live in Aspen.
March 29, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: This will be the SFP debut of lutenist Thomas Dunford. He will present a program of his own interpretations of music from the Renaissance and Baroque periods. However, he will also play arrangements of two piano compositions by Erik Satie, the first of the pieces in his two Gymnopédies and Gnossiennes collections.
May 3, Herbst Theatre: Cuban-American guitarist Manuel Barrueco has not yet announced the program he will present for the conclusion of the season for both SFP and Omni.
Subscriptions are now on sale for $275 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $235 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $195 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony in Herbst Theatre. All tickets for seating in St. Mark’s will be $60. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page, and subscribers will have to select their preferences for both venues. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. When single tickets go on sale, they may be purchased by visiting the specific event pages. The above dates provide hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.
