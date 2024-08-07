Center for New Music: August, 2024

Next month at the Center for New Music (C4NM) appears to be as quiet at this month. This time the usual monthly pancake event will be followed by only one full evening of music, which will be an album release show. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the two dates will be hyperlinked to an Eventbrite event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Saturday, August 17, noon: This will be the latest monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S. This offers the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. As usual, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music programming is scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m. Gourmet vegan pancakes will be served without any charge other than admission. The contributing performers and composers will be Slusser, Elf Ass (the duo of Tralphaz and Ettrick, giving their first performance in eleven years), Lori Varga, Dyemark, and Spoooky Booogie.
Poster design for HARJO release party (from the C4NM Web page)
Friday, August 30, 7:30 p.m.: Readers may recall that HARJO is the duo of electric guitarists Brent Miller and John Angel. This will be a release party for their latest album, Nocturnus: Waking. It was conceived to delve deep into the enigmatic realm of sleep and its surrounding mythology, weaving intricate soundscapes that traverse the boundaries between deep slumber and the fragile moments of waking. Monte Cimino contributes both electronics and compositions to the album, adding layers of atmospheric depth and textures to the sonic landscape. In addition, vocals are provided by Jacqueline Goldgorin. HARJO will perform selected tracks from the album, as well as earlier selections from their repertoire.
