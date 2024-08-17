SFS: Remainder of September

Beginning with the “head start” programming on September 19, next month will be a busy one for the San Francisco Symphony (SFS). Now that this site has accounted for the All San Francisco Concert, which will take place on September 12, it is time to address the “bread-and-butter” programs for the remainder of the month (along with a brief preview of things to come). They amount to two events as follows:
Cynthia Erivo (from her SFS event page)
September 14: Singer and actress Cynthia Erivo will take the stage with SFS. Program details have not been announced. However, her appearance will be preceded by SFS performances of two works by Jessie Montgomery: “Starburst” and “Strum.”
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in all sections of Davies Symphony Hall with prices from $150 to $299. A Web page has been created for online purchase. Tickets are also on sale at the Davies Symphony Hall Box Office at 201 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of Grove Street. Purchases may also be made by calling 415-864-6000.
September 29: The month will conclude with the first concert in the Chamber Series. This will involve generous participation of instrumentalists in both the wind and string sections, along with two pianists. That diversity is reflected in the program selections themselves, beginning with Kinan Azmeh’s “Café Damas,” scored for violin, viola, and bass. This will be followed by the more familiar K. 452 quintet, which Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart scored for piano and winds. The second half of the program will begin with Florent Schmitt’s “Sonatine en trio,” for flute, clarinet, and piano. It will then conclude with Robert Schumann’s Opus 47 piano quartet.
The performance will begin at 2 p.m. Seating for this series is limited to the Orchestra, Boxes, Terraces, and Loge. All tickets are sold for $50. They are also available through the Box Office, along with a Web page for online purchase.
The remaining dates for the Chamber Series are as follows:
A Web page has been created for subscribing to the entire series for $240. The above hyperlinks connect to the individual Web pages that provide specific information about the works to be performed and the musicians that will perform them.
