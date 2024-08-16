Other Minds Announces Latitudes 22

Early this morning Other Minds announced the latest installment in its Latitudes series. Readers may recall that Latitudes 21 was a three-set program that presented a solo, a duo, and a trio at the end of September of last year. This year Latitudes 22 will take place in the middle of next month; and it will consist entirely of two solo sets, both by performers that are familiar to San Francisco.
Composite photograph of Teresa Wong and Austin Larkin (from the Eventbrite Web page for tickets to Latitudes 22)
Violinist Austin Larkin traveled from New Haven (in Connecticut) to give a solo performance for Latitudes 20. Ben Johnston was one of his sources of inspiration. HIs interest in the properties of vibrating bodies has drawn him away from the equal temperament of most keyboard instruments. Instead, he prefers intervals that arise from ratios of natural numbers. This is called “just intonation;” and, during his last visit, he applied it to American folk tunes.
I have been following the work of cellist Theresa Wong for pretty much as long as I have been writing about listening to music. Unless I am mistaken, the first time I wrote about her was in January of 2010, when the sfSoundGroup included her “Casting” (scored for English horn, alto saxophone, and piano) as part of its Small Packages program at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Much more recently, she gave the premiere performance of “Fluency of Trees” for solo cello and voice at the 2022 Other Minds Festival. She was also a contributor to Sarah Cahill’s The Future is Female project. “She Dances Naked Under Palm Trees” was composed in 2019. It appeared as the final track on the second of the three CDs that Cahill released based on her project, the title of that CD being The Dance. This will be her Latitudes debut, performing a set of improvisations for cello and voice.
Following up on past performances taking place in the Mission, the Center for New Music (C4NM) will host the Latitudes 22 program. For those that do not yet already know, this venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12. (Because this is an Other Minds event, it was not included on the C4NM calendar for next month.) General admission will be $17.85. Eventbrite has created a Web page for online purchases.
