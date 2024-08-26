The Bleeding Edge: 8/26/2024

The last week of the month will be another quiet one. The final performance of the month at the Center for New Music, the HARJO release party, was already announced in the venue’s monthly calendar article. It will be flanked on either side by “usual suspects” performances, one for each of the last two days of the month. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, August 30, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: Once again reed player David Boyce will not only host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound but also be one of the performers. As sometimes in the past, he will serve as half of a duo, this time performing with saxophonist Nick Obando. Boyce will play a tenor saxophone to complement Obando’s alto work. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saxophonist Hafez Modirzadeh (from his Bird & Beckett event page)
Saturday, August 31, Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 7:30 p.m.: Saxophonist Hafez Modirzadeh will lead his trio, whose rhythm players are Stan Poplin on bass and drummer Jason Lewis. As regular readers probably know by now, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be the usual $20 cover charge, payable by Venmo or in cash. Teens and students will be admitted for between $5 and $10, and anyone younger allowed late at night will be admitted for free. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
No comments:
Post a Comment