Ting Luo to Return to O1C with New Multimedia

Pianist Ting Luo (from the Old First Concerts Web page for her program)
Many readers probably know by now that Ting Luo is the pianist for New Arts Collaboration, which describes itself as “an interdisciplinary art project for sound and multimedia.” She has been giving regular performances presented by Old First Concerts (O1C), the most recent of which was in May of last year. She will return to the Old First Presbyterian Church this coming October for what may be the only O1C performance of that month. For this program she will be joined by fellow pianist Motoko Honda.
As in the past, the evening will explore the synergy of music, technology, and visual art in a setting that pushes the boundaries of contemporary performance. Five of the seven works on the program will be world premiere performances, and the remaining two will be improvisations. Three of the premieres are the products of partnerships of a composer and a visual artist:
- “The Reef” was composed by Maria Kallonpää with visuals created by Andre Veloux.
- “Points Becoming” was composed by Mark Winges in partnership with visual artist Jody Zellen.
- “Toy Phantasy” was composed by Vera Ivanova with Ann Stagg providing the visuals.
The other premieres will be a “matched set” of compositions by Aries Mond: “Choose” and “Converse.” One of the improvisations will be by the audio/visual group Dilate Ensemble, and the other will be by visual artist Yalan Chang.
This performance will take place on Friday, October 4, beginning at 8 p.m. As in the past, it will be “hybrid,” allowing both live streaming and seating in Old First at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue. General admission tickets will be sold for $30, with reduced rates for seniors, students, and children age twelve and under. The event page, which includes information about all ticket prices and hyperlinks for purchases, including live stream viewing, provides additional information about both the works on the program and the contributing composers.
