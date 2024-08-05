The Bleeding Edge: 8/5/2024

Presumably, at least some readers were aware of the absence of a “Bleeding Edge” article last week. The week of July 22 had been “very quiet;” and last week it lapsed into radio silence. Fortunately, things will pick up again this week with a few familiar venues and one newcomer. One of those venues will be the Luggage Store Gallery (LSG) with the return of the LSG New Music Series following the annual Outsound New Music Summit. As already reported, that event will be a two-set evening taking place this Wednesday, August 7, beginning at 8 p.m. at LSG. Specifics for the rest of the week are as follows:
Thursday, August 8, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the usual three-hour show consisting of four sets. As readers probably know by now, each of the sets has its own take on what “bleeding edge” performances entail. Mitchell Brown is a native of Los Angeles. According to his description (which he may or may not have authored) he “runs the Melon Expander label and is the first phone call for electronic music luminaries whose legendary conversations and live performances air on KXLU's Glossolalia with Don Bolles as well as the Perplexagon show on Dublab radio.” Chris Cooper will return with his Angst Hase Pfeffer Nase project. Joyo is the performing name of a mathematician, who plays a custom Algebraic Synthesizer working with different approaches to feedback circuits. Finally, Hermis Chalet is the result of sound experimentation by R.E.Smith, who is one of the contributors to the KZSU day of noise.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be between $5 and $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Nevertheless, for the sake of health, all are encouraged to rapid-test for COVID on the day of the show!
Friday, August 9, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Reed player David Boyce will continue to host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. On this occasion he will host his Shimmering Leaves trio. He plays both reed instruments and electronics, and he will be joined by David Mihaly on drums and guitarist Michael Cavaseno. Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Poster design for Happened Change (from the Bay Improviser Web page for this event)
Saturday, August 10, 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, August 11, 1:30 p.m., Cutting Ball Theatre: Heikki Koskinen (e-trumpet, tenor recorder, and small percussion instruments) and Cindy Weaver (musical saw, hurdy-gurdy, and ocean harp) will improvise music for Tobey Kaplan, who will be reading her poetry. The title of the performance is Happened Change, and it will also include movement performed by Nan Busse based on a score of her own creation. This event will be part of Exit Theater’s 33rd SF FringeFestival. The Cutting Ball Theater is located at 277 Taylor Street. Admission will be $10 at the door, but there is also an Eventbrite Web page for online ticket purchases.
Saturday, August 10, 7:30 p.m., Red Poppy Art House: Described as a “night of compositions, improvisations, and sonic explorations,” this will be a trio performance by Karl Evangelista on electric guitar, Michael Manring on electric bass, and percussionist Scott Amendola, who will also be working with electronics. This is a Facebook event, meaning that it has a Facebook Web page, which provides background information and a hyperlink for ticket purchases. Tickets will be $20 and $25 when purchased online. Admission at the door will be $25 with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Seating will be first come, first served, meaning that having a ticket does not guarantee a seat. Nevertheless, a limited quantity of additional tickets will be available for purchase at the door unless otherwise noted on the Facebook event page that the show is sold out. As usual, doors will open at 7 p.m. The Poppy is located at 2698 Folsom Street, which is on the northwest corner of 23rd Street.
