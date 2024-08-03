Cadillac Hotel to Host a Singing Pianist

Paul Hogarth playing at last year’s Flower Piano event (from his Facebook Web page)
The title of the next Concerts at the Cadillac program will be Songs About the Piano. It will be a solo performance by Paul Hogarth. Presumably, he will sing while accompanying himself at the keyboard of the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano. Those familiar with the Cadillac Hotel probably know that this is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. As far as repertoire is concerned, the poster for Hogarth’s visit itemized the following sources:
- Billy Joel to Fats Waller
- Tom Waits to Stevie Wonder
- Edith Piaf to Diana Ross
That amounts to quite a mix!
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 9. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
