Marina Albero Trio Returning to Chez Hanny

Pianist Marina Albero in a Live Studio Sessions performance for KNXX Public Radio (from the YouTube video of the concert)
According to my records, the Marina Albero Trio made its last visit to Chez Hanny in November of last year. On that occasion pianist Albero performed with Giulio Xavier Cetto on bass and drummer Xavier Lecouturier. At the beginning of next month, she will return to Hanny’s house; and Cetto will join her, playing both acoustic and electric bass. This time, however, her drummer will be Michael Mitchell, who will have just completed his tenure at the Stanford Jazz Workshop, where he coached the Giant Steps program, a big band of middle school students performing during the school year.
For those that do not already know, the venue for these events is Frank Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 8. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show are always appreciated.
