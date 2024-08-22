SFCM Highlights: October, 2024

Following up on yesterday’s preview of the first month of noteworthy events in the new semester at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), a “heads-up” for October is probably in order, particularly since it will mark the return of Chamber Music Tuesday! That will be only one of four promising events. Once again, each event will have its own Performance Calendar Web page attached to the date of the performance. Each Web page will include a hyperlink for making free-of-charge reservations and a hyperlink for live-stream viewing. Further specifics are as follows:
Sunday, October 13, 2 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: There is usually a Baroque Ensemble performance every semester, directed jointly by Corey Jamason and Elisabeth Reed. They coach students from both the Historical Performance and Orchestra programs. The repertoire is taken from the eighteenth century, performed on period instruments without a conductor. Program details have not yet been announced but will be found through the above hyperlink when available.
Pianist Shai Wosner (from the event page for his visit to Chamber Music Tuesday)
Tuesday, October 15, 7:30 p.m., Barbro Osher Recital Hall: Chamber Music Tuesday programs usually feature a visiting artist, who works with SFCM students as part of a residence. The visitor for October will be pianist Shai Wosner, who is planning also to work with Pre-College students. He will probably contribute to the entire program, which will begin with Eleanor Alberga’s “No-Man’s-Land Lullaby,” composed in 1996 for violin and piano. The remainder of the program will consist of “bookends” for the nineteenth century with “the usual suspects” as composers. The earlier work will be the second of the two Opus 70 piano trios by Ludwig van Beethoven, composed in the key of E-flat major. The other end of the century will be represented by Johannes Brahms’ Opus 60 piano quartet in C minor. It is probably worth noting that an entire book has been written about this composition: Expressive Forms in Brahms’s Instrumental Music: Structure and Meaning in this Werther Quartet by Peter H. Smith. (I have to say that I have never let the influence of Werther, who, as William Makepeace Thackeray put it, “blew his silly brains out,” influence my listening to Brahms’ music!)
Friday, October 25, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: The SFCM Wind Ensemble will be conducted by Brad Hogarth. Trombonist Austin Talbot will be featured in a performance of the trombone concerto by Henri Tomasi, which was the winner of the SFCM concerto competition. There will also be a world premiere performance of a new arrangement of “Cover the Walls,” composed by Ursula Kwong-Brown. The program will begin with a suite by Frank Johnson, who conducted military bands during the first half of the nineteen century. Hogarth prepared his own arrangement for this performance. The concluding selection will be the fourth symphony by David Maslanka.
Thursday, October 31, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: The month will conclude with “the first annual TAC-O-WEEN SpecTACular!” For those that do not already know, the abbreviation stands for “Technology and Applied Composition.” This provides “an exclusive course of study that gives students a direct path into the worlds of film scoring, video game sound design, and other rewarding musical avenues.” Faculty members will provide the music; and the event will also include a spooky costume contest, which, presumably, will be open to faculty, students, and members of the audience.
