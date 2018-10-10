ASQ to Preview Release of New Mahler CD

Paul Yarbrough, Zakarias Grafilo, Kindra Scharich, Sandy Wilson, and Frederick Lifsitz (from their Facebook Events Web page)
At the end of this month, the Alexander String Quartet (ASQ) will join forces with LIEDER ALIVE! to host a celebration of the latest ASQ CD on Foghorn Classics. The full title of the album is In meinem Himmel: The Mahler Song Cycles. True to its title, it presents the Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (songs of a wayfarer), which Mahler set to his own texts, as well as two settings of poems by Friedrich Rückert, the Kindertotenlieder (songs on the death of children) and the five songs for voice and orchestra or piano known simply as the Rückert-Lieder.
All of the Mahler sources have been transcribed for string quartet by ASQ first violinist Zakarias Grafilo. The vocal parts will be sung by mezzo Kindra Scharich, who performs regularly at LIEDER ALIVE! recitals. The other members of ASQ are violinist Frederick Lifsitz, violist Paul Yarbrough, and cellist Sandy Wilson. The group will perform two of the cycles from the album as part of the release celebration, the Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen and the Rückert-Lieder.
This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30. The venue will be the University Club of San Francisco, located on Nob Hill at 800 Powell Street. Admission will be $75. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an Eventbrite event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment