SFCM: November, 2018

November activities at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) are likely to be somewhat more limited due to the Thanksgiving break. Nevertheless, there will still be several offerings “on the books” that will appeal to attentive listeners. Reservations will not be required, but they are recommended for all events. Each event description will have a hyperlink to the appropriate Google Forms Web page for making the reservation.
The SFCM building is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni Station. Readers are encouraged to consult the Performance Calendar Web page at the SFCM Web site for the most up-to-date information about any of these offerings. Here is a chronological listing of events likely to be of interest to serious and attentive listeners:
Monday, November 5, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: The first Faculty Artist Series concert of the month will be presented by violinist Cordula Merks. She will be accompanied by pianist Elizabeth Schumann; and, for the second half of the program, they will be joined by cellist Amos Yang for a performance of Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 90 (“Dumky”) piano trio in E minor. Merks’ sonata selections for the first half of the program will be Claude Debussy’s G minor sonata and Franz Schubert’s D. 821 sonata in A minor, originally composed for the arpeggione as the solo instrument. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
Friday, November 9, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: The second Faculty Artist Series concert of the month will feature the SFCM Quartet-in-Residence. This is the Telegraph Quartet, whose members are violinists Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violist Pei-Ling Lin, and cellist Jeremiah Shaw. The program will feature Eastern European modernists, the earliest of whom will be Dvořák, whose forward-looking approach to composition can be attributed, at least in part, to the time he spent in the United States. His contribution to the program will be his Opus 51 (“Slavonic”) quartet in E-flat major. This will be framed by two adventurous composers of the twentieth century, beginning with a set of five pieces by Erwin Schulhoff and concluding with the octet composed by George Enescu. For this final selection Telegraph will be joined by Chamber Music Alumnus Evan Khan on cello and three current Chamber Music majors, violinists Maria van der Sloot and Sam Weiser and violist Carly Scena. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
Sunday, November 11, 2 p.m., Concert Hall: The SFCM Baroque Orchestra will present a program of music by Arcangelo Corelli, Georg Philipp Telemann, and Antonio Vivaldi. They will be led by the ensemble’s Co-Director Corey Jamason, who is also Chair of the Historical Keyboards Faculty. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
Monday, November 12, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Amos Yang will return, this time to give his own Faculty Artist Series recital. Program details have not yet been announced. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
Thursday, November 15, and Friday, November 16, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: The fall production to be presented by the SFCM Opera will be Francis Poulenc’s one-act opera “Les mamelles de Tirésias.” Staging will be by Heather Mathews, and Curt Pajer will conduct a score for reduced orchestra prepared by Bart Visman. Reservations are recommended, and there will be separate Google Forms Web pages for Thursday and Friday.
Monday, November 26, 7:30 P.M., Recital Hall: The final Faculty Artist Series concert of the month will feature compositions by David Garner. He will be assisted in performance by MaryClare Brzytwa, Executive Director of Technology and Applied Composition, pianists Dale Tsang and Keisuke Nakagoshi, and the QUADRE Horn Quartet. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
Friday, November 30, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: Students of the Roots, Jazz, and American Music program will come together with the SFJAZZ Collective for the next “side-by-side” concert. The program will present both jazz standards and originals. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
