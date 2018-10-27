The Monday Make-Out: November, 2018

The Make Out Room also has an impressive bar (from their Web site)
Once again it seems advisable to get the jump on next month’s Monday Make-Out. The last time this site chose to beat the BayImproviser Calendar to the punch, it was about the September Monday Make-Out that took place on Labor Day. Ironically, the most recent time before the Labor Day announcement came almost exactly a year ago with a heads-up for the November installation in 2017! For those unfamiliar with the series, these monthly concerts are hosted by the Make Out Room and offer, in the words of the host, the “cutting edge of Bay Area jazz and improvised music.” As is almost always the case, the program is organized into three sets, each of which will offer a small combo of a different size.
The opening set will be a quartet that calls itself Bristle and describes its improvisatory ventures as “chamber jazz.” The kinship to chamber music derives from the presence of Murray Campbell on violin, whose is joined by two reed players, Randy McKean and Cory Wright. Bassist Lisa Mezzacappa provides rhythm, continuo, or whatever seems an appropriate foundation for the other three players. Bristle will be followed by the Shiva Xtet, which plays jazz under the influence of rock. The core group is the trio of Tony Passarell on saxophone, Robert Kuhlman on bass, and Jim Frink on drums. For this performance they will be joined by guitarist Karl Evangelista. The final set presents guitarist Joel Nelson working with Dylan Burchett, who presides over a laptop and electronic gear.
Doors open at 8 p.m., and the music starts half an hour later. The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
