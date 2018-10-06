SFCMA: October, 2018

This month will see two concerts by the San Francisco Civic Music Association (SFCMA). For those who make their plans long in advance, the first of these may be problematic, because it is this afternoon! Fortunately, the second one is a little over two weeks in the future, which will allow more time for planning. Specifics are as follows:
Saturday, October 6, Noe Valley Ministry, 3 p.m.: This will be the next afternoon of free chamber music. Performers have not yet been announced, and one of the selections is a bit ambiguous. However, informality tends to be the order of the day; and it is a bit churlish to argue with a free community offering. The program will begin with Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1002 partita for solo violin B minor. It will conclude with Johannes Brahms’ Opus 78 (first) violin sonata in G major. The selection between these two is the ambiguous one; but, given the context, my guess is that it will be Bach’s BWV 1023 sonata in E minor for violin with continuo accompaniment.
The Noe Valley Ministry is located at 3021 Sanchez Street. Admission is free. There is an RSVP hyperlink on the SFCMA event page for this concert, but using it is not required. Seating is limited and available on a first-come first-served basis. Donations are gratefully accepted, with a $10 donation suggested for each person.
Sunday, October 21, Herbst Theatre, 3 p.m.: The next concert by the SF Civic Symphony will alter the ordering of the “standard” overture-concerto-symphony program. It will begin with Antonín Dvořák’s seventh symphony in D minor, which will then be followed by Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Festive” overture. The program will conclude with the concerto selection, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 73 (fifth) piano concerto, popularly known as the “Emperor.” The piano soloist will be Keisuke Nakagoshi, and the conductor will be Jessica Bejarano.
The entrance to Herbst Theatre is on the first floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, adjacent to the War Memorial Opera House and on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Like the chamber music recital, admission will be free. Registration is appreciated but not required. Those who wish may register through the RSVP hyperlink on the SFCMA event page for this concert. Seating is limited and available on a first-come first-served basis. Donations are gratefully accepted, with a $10 donation suggested for each person.
