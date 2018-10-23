Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla to Postpone SFS Debut

Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, scheduled to give her debut performances with the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) at the concerts on January 18–20, has had to postpone her appearance. At that time she will be on maternity/family leave following the birth of her first child. Pianist Gabriela Montero will still be concerto soloist in a performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 23 (first) piano concerto in B-flat minor. Further information about a replacement conductor and any changes in repertoire will be announced once confirmed.
The following options are available for those who have purchased tickets to these performances:
- Wait for additional communication from the San Francisco Symphony, announcing new conductor and concert repertory. Your tickets and seat locations will remain unchanged for the new concert date.
- Exchange your tickets for any remaining San Francisco Symphony subscription concert in the 2018-19 Season.
- Exchange your tickets for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
- Donate your tickets, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- Receive a refund for the value of the ticket.
If you need assistance with your ticket, contact the San Francisco Symphony Box Office by phone at 415-864-6000, through electronic mail, or in person at the Box Office located at 201 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA.
