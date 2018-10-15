The Bleeding Edge: 10/15/2018

This week there are only three events to add to what has shaped up to be a very busy week, particularly on the weekend. As was the case last week, two of those events are being produced by Outsound Presents, since this will be another week with offerings in both the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series and the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series. The third involves more than music but definitely promises to be interesting. As usual, the hyperlinked list of venues already taken into account is as follows:
- Center for New Music: performances on October 15 and 18
- Red Poppy Art House: “experimental chamber-folk with a jazz reduction” on October 18
- Taube Atrium Theater: the beginning of the new San Francisco Contemporary Music Players season as part of the coming busy weekend
Specifics for the remaining three events are as follows:
Thursday, October 18, 8:15 p.m., LSG: This will be an evening of two duo improvisations. The first one will bring John Ingle, playing saxophones of difference sizes, together with guitarist Ishmael Ali. The second will also involve a guitarist, Ernesto Diaz-Infante on lap steel guitar, playing with keyboardist Ezra Sturm behind a Korg minilogue. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Saturday, October 20, 8 p.m., Studio 210: Skatchdance! will be the latest project involving instrument inventor Tom Nunn. He will bring his latest “skatch” creations to a partnership with dancer Christina Braun and conceptual clothing artist Ilan Reuben. They have prepared a program of three multimedia pieces, each of which is based on its own set of resources and relationships among the performers. Studio 210 is located at 3435 Cesar Chavez, between Mission Street and Valencia Street, in Room 210 (as might be guessed). Admission will be $20, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Sunday, October 21, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: Call this a “rite of autumn” program. It promises to be an eclectic night of freewheeling sonic mayhem, art-funk, and social commentary. The first set will be entitled “Ode to Fall;” and it will bring together Rent Romus (saxophones, flutes, and percussion), gabby fluke-mogul and Golnaz Shariatzadeh (violins), Angela Roberts (cello), Lisa Mezzacappa (bass), and Tony Gennaro (percussion). The second set will present the RIGHTSTARTER trio, all of whose members work with electronic gear. Danny Z will perform exclusively with such gear, while both PC Muñoz and MC DEM ONE will add vocals. (Muñoz will also play drums.) The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
