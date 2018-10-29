The Bleeding Edge: 10/29/2018

So much is happening this coming weekend that any effort to sort out “bleeding edge” events from the overall preview article would amount to summarizing the summary. Suffice it to say that considerable attention has been given to the Joe Henderson Lab at the SFJAZZ Center, the Center for New Music, and Bird & Beckett Books and Records. As a result, only three items will follow, two of which are the result of another “double header” from Outsound Presents, followed by a Bird & Beckett offering that slipped through the cracks of the weekend preview. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, November 1, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series will again offer two sets of improvisations. The first will involve the unlikely pairing of Korean haegeum player Soo-yeon Lyuh with electronics provided by Chris Brown. They will be followed by a solo set taken by bass player Kyle Motl. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Sunday, November 4, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The next SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of adventurously composed music will also consist of two sets. The first set will be taken by S N I C K E R S, which performed at the Luggage Store Gallery this past January and at the reception for the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival in September of last year. The music arises from a live Internet connection between Sam Sharp in Minneapolis and Howard Ryan, who will be at the Musicians Union Hall. The performance involves Sharp receiving guitar loops transmitted by Ryan and prolonging them through both instrumental and electronic techniques. For the second set bassist Bill Noertker will continue his current Tricycle composition project, performed by the quintet he calls Noertker’s Moxie. The other four performers will be Annelise Zamula (saxophones and flute), Amber Lamprecht (oboe), Joshua Marshall (tenor saxophone), and Dave Mihaly (drums). The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
Sunday, November 4, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The Sunday concert series will present the return of Reasons for Moving, which last played at Bird & Beckett this past January. The name applies to the trio of Darren Johnston on trumpet, Fred Frith on guitar, and Larry Ochs on saxophone. For their return visit they will be joined by Jordan Glenn on drums and Jason Hoopes on bass. This will be a “bon voyage” concert taking place on the eve of their departure for a European tour, which will begin in Austria on November 11. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. There will be a cover charge of $20.
