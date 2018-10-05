Avant-Garde Jazz Coming to The Laundry

Erika Stucky (from the Facebook Events Web page for this concert)
Towards the end of this month, the Center for New Music will engage in a partnership with Soundwave for a three-part event series entitled Zürich Meets San Francisco – A Festival of Two Cities. Much of the series seems to be more in the spirit of the “club scene” than an opportunity for attentive listening; but things are likely to change on the final evening with a concert entitled Suicidal Yodels. This will be a solo set by Erika Stucky, whose performance will incorporate yodeling, scat singing, spoken monologues, and jazz. Stucky could not be more appropriate for this occasion, since she was born in San Francisco but raised in the Swiss alps. She will lead off a two-set evening, whose second set will be taken by Chris Brown. Brown will also give a solo performance of his own compositions for piano and percussion instruments with interactive electronics and custom-built electro-acoustic sonic instruments.
The entire program will held at The Laundry, located in the Mission at 3359 26th Street, on Thursday, October 25. Doors will open for drinks at 6 p.m., and Stucky’s performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. She will be followed by Brown at 7:30 p.m., whose set will last only half an hour. The Laundry will then slip back into “club mode” with music provide by DJ Jon Barnes until 10 p.m. There will be no charge for this event, but reservations are recommended. They may be made through a Vendini event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment