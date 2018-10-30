Living Earth to Launch Season at ODC Theater

Travis Andrews and Andy Meyerson with a representative sample of Americana (photograph by Roger Jones, from the ODC Web page for this event)
Next month The Living Earth Show, the duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and percussionist Andy Meyerson, will launch its 2018–19 season with a program entitled American Music. As is often the case, the program will consist entirely of works written for the duo. Participating composers will be Raven Chacon, Timo Andres, Sahba Aminikia, Nicole Lizée, Luciano Chessa, Christopher Cerrone, Lynnee Breedlove, Ashley Smiley, and Danny Clay. They constitute a representative sample of those who were born in, have immigrated to, or utilize the musical traditions created within the current borders of the United States. Furthermore, those familiar with Living Earth know that instrumentation will involve more than a guitar and drums. Performance of these pieces will also require electronics, toothbrushes, Jell-O, and a cast iron sink (so much for “everything but”). Both compositions and resources will further Living Earth’s mission to investigate the responsibility of “American” identity in shaping musical language and in dragging the classical tradition into the future.
The American Music program will be given only one performance, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 15. The venue will be the ODC B.Way Theater at 3153 17th Street on the northwest corner of Shotwell Street. All tickets are being sold for $20. They may be purchased through the event page on the ODC Web site.
