Omni Foundation’s Additions to SFP Guitar Series

Once again the five concerts in the 2018–2019 Guitar Series presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP) will be offered in partnership with the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. Also again, Omni will present its own Dynamite Guitars season, which will include all five of the SFP offerings and add seven more events to the package. With the exception of the eighteenth season of International Guitar Night (IGN), all of the additional concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. Four will take place in the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, three in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor, and one in the Taube Atrium Theater on the fourth floor. The remaining concerts will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. The specifics for the seven additional offerings are as follows:
Tuesday, October 23, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: Once again Brazilian guitarist Yamandu Costa will return to Herbst, playing his seven-string guitar, which extends his instrument’s lower register. This time he will be playing with life-long musical partner Guto Wirtti. The title of their program will be A Homage to Brazilian Dances.
Saturday, November 17, 7:30 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater: Another returning artist will be Kazuhito Yamashita, who presented an ambitious program of arrangements of the solo cello suites of Johann Sebastian Bach in October of 2015; this time he will focus on Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, playing the entire 24-piece cycle Caprichos de Goya.
Tuesday, January 8, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: After having missed last season, Tommy Emmanuel will return with his acoustic guitar talents, joined this time by John Knowles.
Sunday, February 24, 7 p.m., Herbst Theatre: This will be the IGN program, presenting four acoustic guitarists, each reflecting a different approach to performance: Luca Stricagnoli, Antoine Boyer, Samuelito, and Cenk Erdogan.
Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Award-winning Korean guitarist Kyuhee Park will make her San Francisco debut.
Saturday, April 13, 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: 50 Oak Street will be an evening of five mini-concerts, each given by a member of the Guitar Faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (which is located at 50 Oak Street): Judicael Perroy, David Tanenbaum, Lawrence Ferrara, Marc Teicholz, and Richard Savino.
Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Guitar virtuoso Pepe Romero will make another return visit to San Francisco. This time he will be joined by Daniel Ho, who specializes in ukulele, as well as guitar. The title of their program will be, appropriately enough, Aloha España!
Subscription packages for the 2018–2019 season are currently available by calling 415-242-4500. The price of the full series of twelve concerts provides a 20% discount over the purchase of twelve individual tickets. There is also the Create-Your-Own option. The subscriber can create his/her own package of four or more concerts and receive a 14% discount. Single ticket prices are $55 and $65 for St. Mark’s, $50 and $60 for the Taube Atrium Theater, and $40, $50, and $60 for Herbst Theatre. Single tickets may be purchased online from City Box Office through hyperlinks on the Concert Calendar Web page.
