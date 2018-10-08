The Bleeding Edge: 10/8/2014

Once again, only two events have not yet been taken into account for the coming week. This time both of them have been produced by Outsound Presents, which will be offering performances in both of its series, the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series and the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series. Here is the list of venues with hyperlinks to their respective articles regarding events already previewed:
- Center for New Music: performances on October 10, 12, 13, 14, and 15 each unique in its own way
- ODC B.Way Theater: performances of ECHO / Riding the Rapids on October 11, 12, and 13
- Old First Concerts: recital by the Stenberg | Cahill Duo on October 12
- The Lab: two sets of improvised music on October 14
Specifics for the Outsound concerts are as follows:
Thursday, October 11, 8 p.m., LSG: The entire program will be devoted to Psychic Bandwidth, an interdisciplinary collaborative structured improvisation project conceived and realized by Claire Elizabeth Barratt, who performs as Cilla Vee and directs Cilla Vee Life Arts. For this project she will be joined by Gino Robair, Cheryl E Leonard, Amy Reed, Rent Romus, Ivy Johnson, Tongo Eisen-Martin, and Eric Kupers. These performers will participate in duos, trios, and quartets with combinations picked randomly on the spot. There will then be a “grand finale” in which everyone will join forces. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Sunday, October 14, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The SIMM Series concert will follow the usual two-set format. The opening set will be taken by the Jason Levis Trio, led by Levis on drums. The other performers will be Cory Wright on reeds and Rob Ewing on trombone. The trio will be followed by the Sniff Test duo of Bill Noertker on basses and Bethany Schwarz on electronics.The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will probably be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
