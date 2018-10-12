Black Cedar Duo to Return to Noontime Concerts

The Black Cedar Duo of Kris Palmer and Steve Lin (from their Noontime Concerts event page)
Next week Black Cedar will make a return visit to the Noontime Concerts series at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral. This group first formed as the duo of guitarist Steve Lin and Kris Palmer playing a variety of instruments from the flute family. Since their formation, they have expanded to a trio by adding a cellist to their ranks; but next week’s recital will be given by just Lin and Palmer.
These performances often involve solos as well as duets. Thus, Palmer’s contribution will include Georg Philipp Telemann’s TWV 40:13 Fantasie for unaccompanied flute. However, they also perform compositions written explicitly for their combination of instruments; and next week’s program will include the suite Toward the Sea, which Toru Takemitsu scored for alto flute and guitar. There will also be two selections composed by Joe Hisaishi for Studio Ghibli animation projects, settings of American folk songs by Robert Beaser, and excerpts from Béla Bartók’s settings of Romanian dances, originally composed for solo piano. Bartók himself arranged this music for both orchestral and chamber music settings, but the version that Black Cedar plays is probably their own arrangement.
This performance will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13. Old Saint Mary’s Cathedral is located at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, but this concert series relies heavily on donations to continue offering its weekly programs.
No comments:
Post a Comment