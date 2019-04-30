Another Concert for Refugees at Zion Lutheran

Readers may recall that, this past November, Kyle Hovatter, Director of Music at Zion Lutheran Church, organized a recital by soprano Winnie Nieh to assist in funding Sea of Solidarity, created to help refugees on the coast of Greece. He has planned another refugee benefit concert for this coming Friday with an entirely different repertoire. Ensemble Ari performs music composed for both Korean and classical instruments. Its members are Korean-American musicians seeking to bridge their culture with other communities while honoring their own legacy of history, music, and culture.
This group will be joined by Soo Yeon Lyuh performing on haegeum, a two-stringed bowed instrument that is basically a Korean fiddle. Lyuh is similarly dedicated to exploring that shared space between the Korean and classical repertoires. In response to a commission from the Kronos Quartet, she composed “Yessori” for string quartet and haegeum. She played with Kronos at the world premiere performance, which took place in March of 2017.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. this coming Friday, May 3. General admission will be $15, and a family will be admitted for $25. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an Eventbrite event page. That page also allows for an addition of any amount as a donation. Zion Lutheran Church is located at 495 9th Avenue near the northwest corner of Anza Street.
