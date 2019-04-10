Center for New Music: May, 2019

Once again I find myself trying to get the jump on next month’s activities at the Center for New Music. One reason is that, as of this writing, the Calendar Web page shows that next month will be getting off to an earlier start than this month did. As usual, updating this Web page is easy; so I shall, as usual, use my Facebook shadow site to put out the word whenever this page is updated to account for additions and/or changes to the schedule.
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page. Hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages will be attached to each of the dates in the following summary:
Thursday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the first of two concerts that Blaine Todd will curate this month as part of the Other Minds Latitudes series. The program will consist of two sets, both of which involve adventurous approaches to stringed instruments. The first set will be taken by the acoustic, experimental, improvisational duo of Caspar Sonnet on lap-steel dobro and Kozue Matsumoto on koto. Both artists have a repertoire of extended techniques that highlight both traditional and modern aspects of their respective instruments. The second set will be taken by the Tongue Depressor duo of fiddle players Zach Rowden and Henry Birdsey. They will perform music from their recent album Broad Is The Road That Leads To Death. Admission will be $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members and students.
Sunday, May 5, 3 p.m.: Inn-fest has become an annual event to showcase music by regional performers that has been recorded on the Innova label. This year’s program will feature performances of selections from four brand new releases. The performers will be Volti (a cappella choral music), Areon Flutes (flute trios), Friction Quartet (new string quartets by the Common Sense Composers’ Collective), and Pamela Z (vocals with electronics). Admission will be $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members.
Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.: The second Latitudes concert to be curated by Todd will also consist of two sets. This time both of the sets will be take by guitar soloists. Alan Licht has been working on structured improvisation pieces for solo electric guitar since the early Nineties. Danny Paul Grody is self-taught. His influences include not only the Takoma recordings of John Fahey but also West African kora music. Admission will be $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members.
Friday, May 17, 8 p.m.: Glenda Bates will curate a solo cello recital by Icelandic cellist Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir. The title of her program will be Vernacular, which is also the title of her first album on the Sono Luminus label. The program will showcase compositions by Thuríður Jónsdóttir, Halldór Smárason, Páll Ragnar Pálsson, and Hafliði Hallgrímsson. Admission will be $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members and students.
Sunday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.: Duo Illegal is based in Germany and brings vocalist Alessia Hyunkyung Park together with pianist Marija Skender. They have prepared a program entitled Women Scream, which will present newly written works by five composers enrolled in the doctoral program at Stanford University. Their program will also include some theatrical pieces by European composers. Admission will be $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members and students.
Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.: The month will conclude with the latest program prepared by the Black Cedar Trio of Kris Palmer on flute, Isaac Pastor-Chermak on cello, and Steven Lin on guitar. Last year, with support from both InterMusic SF and the Zellerbach Family Foundation, the trio ran a Commissioning Competition. Their program will present the three winning compositions from that competition: “Tres Colores” by Chilean Javier Contreras, “In the Spring” by local (San Jose) Andre Gueziec, and “Out of Nothing” by Victoria Malawey, based in Minnesota. Admission will be $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members and students.
No comments:
Post a Comment